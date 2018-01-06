January 6, 2018

HOME CONTACT US SITEMAP Posts

Rubin Center

Global Research in International Affairs Center

You are here: Home / GLORIA / Israeli journalist @jonathan_spyer on risking his life and single-handedly bringing down a Syrian govt. minister. w/ @EylonALevy #Syria pic.twitter.com/e7u2Hsn8cA— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 5, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

By

Israeli journalist @jonathan_spyer on risking his life and single-handedly bringing down a Syrian govt. minister. w/ @EylonALevy #Syria pic.twitter.com/e7u2Hsn8cA— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) January 5, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 Share
Print page

 Share