Excerpts from first review of my upcoming book ‘Days of the Fall’

Dimitar Mihaylov, Israel Journal of Foreign Affairs:
‘In his journeys to the front lines, Spyer proves himself to be both a humanitarian
and an adroit observer. His is a multifaceted and versatile approach that covers the
two conflicts from a variety of angles. He meets and talks with those embroiled in
them from all sides: “the Syrian rebels, the Iraqi and Syrian Kurdish forces, the
regular Iraqi army, and the Shia militias” (p. 188). He even interviews notorious ISIS members (who appear to be not so monstrous when faced with honest questions), and two ministers of the Assad regime in Damascus. It is as if he is rotating a kaleidoscope in order to see all the different shades and colors of life he encounters.’
tieth-century history originated in the Balkans, Spyer’s opus raises a similar ques-
tion as to whether twenty first-century history emanates from the Middle East. To a great extent, the answer is a resounding “yes.”’