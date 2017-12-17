December 19, 2017

Rubin Center

Global Research in International Affairs Center

‘Days of the Fall’ Now Available

Over five years, Jonathan Spyer reported from the depths of the wars, spending time in Aleppo, Baghdad, Damascus, Mosul, Idlib, Hasaka and other frontline areas. He witnessed some of the most dramatic events of the conflict – the rescue of the trapped Yezidis from the attempted ISIS genocide in 2014, the Assad regime’s assault on Aleppo, the rise of independent Kurdish power in north east Syria, the emergence of the Shia militias in Iraq as a key force. ‘Days of the Fall: A Reporter’s Jirney in the Syria and Iraq Wars’ depicts these events, and seeks to place them within a broader framework.

https://www.routledge.com/Days-of-the-Fall-A-Reporters-Journey-in-the-Syria-and-Iraq-Wars/Spyer/p/book/9781138560413

 

