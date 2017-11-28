Rubin Center Facing Closure: Final Plea for Support

Dear Friends and Readers,
Throughout his year-and-half battle with cancer, Prof. Barry Rubin, founder of Global Research in International Affairs (GLORIA) Center—today the Rubin Center—continued to write and analyze events in the region and across the globe. When he could no longer type, he dictated. Even from his hospital bed, while hooked up to an IV dispensing chemo, he struggled to get the words out, publishing his final article just two weeks before his untimely death.
In his final days, he was very much occupied with the future of the Rubin (GLORIA) Center. It was his dream that the center would continue on the path he had set.
“My approach,” he once remarked, “…is to ignore the Western scholarly literature and to examine the facts on the ground.” He stressed that events “should be approached as objectively as possible with an honest attempt to be accurate, to produce evidence proving one’s assertions, and to follow where the facts lead.”
As a non-profit organization, Rubin Center content is offered free of charge
Click here to make your tax-deductible donation from the U.S., Canada, Israel, or the UK. Your contribution is vital to our ability to continue making this otherwise inaccessible information available to you!
For nearly two decades, the Rubin Center’s exclusive frontline reporting has brought you breaking stories, analysis, and research. Rubin researchers have reported from areas inaccessible to most researchers and journalists, often risking their lives to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date analysis.
Rubin Center achievements:
-
Revealing the Islamic State’s use of chemical weapons
-
Creation of a unique archive of over 1,000 Islamic State documents by Rubin Fellow Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi and exposing the inner workings of the organization
-
Rubin Center Director Dr. Jonathan Spyer one of the only Western correspondents to report from both the regime and rebels sides during the Syrian civil war
-
Reporting and collecting material in Mosul, Iraq, during and after its liberation from the Islamic State, published in major media outlets
-
Rubin Associate Alex Grinberg identifying and analyzing threats and statements in the Iranian media relating to its crisis with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, then picked up by major global media
-
Rubin Fellow Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi’s testimony before Congress and the British Parliament on the topic of Syria and the Islamic State