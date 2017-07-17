“I Am Your Brigade, Oh Ruqayya”- New Nasheed for Liwa al-Sayyida Ruqayya

Readers may recall my previous posts on the Syrian Shi’i militia Liwa al-Sayyida Ruqayya, also known as the Ja’afari Force. Named for the Sayyida Ruqayya shrine in Damascus, the group is officially considered an independent formation though the links with Iran are clear. Most recently, the group has been participating in the broader campaign by the regime and its allies to control the Syrian badia areas to the east of Damascus, pushing towards the wider east of the country and the borders with Jordan and Iraq. The group also appears to maintain a presence in Jobar in Damascus.

Below is a translation of a new nasheed released for the group: “I am your brigade, oh Ruqayya.” Note the Arabic word liwa’ can mean both ‘banner’ and ‘brigade’ so it can have an important double meaning in this sort of context.

At every moment in time or place,

We will sacrifice our lives for a place to remain.

In it is a fragrance from Karbala’,

From Hussein.

Neither Zaynab nor Ruqayya shall be taken captive twice. [1]

No! Impossible for us to be content with humiliation and degradation.

I am your brigade, oh Ruqayya.

We are the Ja’afari Force.

We are here in the war. No no, we will not leave.

The determination in us is from Hussein, oh Yazid. [2]

We are your brigade, oh Ruqayya, we will not bow down.

In us runs the blood of the descendant and the protector.

By our bullets and our blood, victory is coming.

No! Impossible for us to be content with humiliation and degradation.

I am your brigade, oh Ruqayya.

We are the Ja’afari Force.

Da’esh will not remain in the land of al-Sham, no.

For in our brigade are the qualities of Karbala’.

We protect Ruqayya and al-Aqila, [3]

Bearing our banners in them, and we have come as avengers.

By our arms and by our brigade,

The call to prayer goes on high.

No! Impossible for us to be content with humiliation and degradation.

I am your brigade, oh Ruqayya.

We are the Ja’afari Force.

In every war we wear the garments of the shroud,

We are a brigade who do not mind, oh time.

Those soldiers in the covers [4] at the front,

Whoever wishes to fight them shall definitely not sleep.

For our men and our brigade love paradise.

No! Impossible for us to be content with humiliation and degradation.

I am your brigade, oh Ruqayya.

We are the Ja’afari Force.

Notes

[1]- A common idea in reference to Shi’i jihad in Syria: Zaynab (daughter of Imam Ali) and Ruqayya (daughter of Imam Hussein), who were taken captive in the Battle of Karbala’, must not be allowed to be taken captive ‘again’ through the fall of their shrines in the Damascus into the hands of the Sunni jihadis and rebels.

[2]– The Umayyad Caliph who defeated Imam Hussein and his supporters at the Battle of Karbala’. For this reason he is widely detested among Shi’a in particular.

[3]– al-Aqila refers to Zaynab.

[4]- i.e. Things that provide cover on the frontlines of war, like bushes, elevated mounds of earth etc.