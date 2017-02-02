February 5, 2017

Rubin Center

Global Research in International Affairs Center

By

Invitation: Symposium in Honor of the Late Prof. Barry Rubin: “A New Era? Trump and the Middle East”

The Rubin Center for Research in International Affairs at IDC Herzliya cordially invites you to

 

A Symposium in Honor of the Late Prof. Barry Rubin:

“A New Era? Trump and the Middle East”

Barry Rubin-for site 

Sunday, March 5th, 2017, at 8:30am

Room EL03, Adelson Building

Interdisciplinary Center (IDC) Herzliya

 

 

8:30 | Reception

 

8:45 | Opening remarks

 

Prof. Uriel Reichman, President and Founder, IDC Herzliya

 

Judith Colp Rubin, Honorary President, Rubin Center for Research in International Affairs, IDC Herzliya

Dr. Jonathan Spyer, Director, Rubin Center for Research in International Affairs,
IDC Herzliya

 

Symposium on “A New Era? Trump and the Middle East”

 

9:00 | Session 1: Current Middle East Strategic Issues

 

Panel Chair: Dr. Jonathan Spyer, Director, Rubin Center for Research in International Affairs, IDC Herzliya

 

Alex Grinberg, Research Associate, Rubin Center for Research in International Affairs, IDC Herzliya

“Iran and the ‘Fatigue of Islam’ in the West”

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, Rubin Fellow, Rubin Center for Research in International Affairs, IDC Herzliya

“Local Loyalist Militias in Syria”

 

Dr. Seth Frantzman, Journalist and Op-ed Editor, Jerusalem Post

“Facing the Future and Past: Post-ISIS Middle East and the Kurds”

 

Dr. Gallia Lindenstrauss, Research Associate, Institute for National Security Studies (INSS)

“Turkey’s Multiple Dilemmas in a Divided Middle East”

 

10:40 | Break

 

11:00 | Session 2: The End of the Obama Legacy, Looking to the Future

 

Panel Chair: Dr. Seth Frantzman, Journalist and Op-ed Editor, Jerusalem Post

Dr. Martin Kramer, President, Shalem College

“America: Great Again in the Middle East?”

 

Caroline Glick, Journalist and Middle-East Commentator

“Israel’s Opportunity with the Trump Administration”

 

Dr. Neri Zilber, Research Associate, Rubin Center for Research in International Affairs, IDC Herzliya

“The Palestinians Adrift: After Obama, with Trump, Under Abbas”

 

The event will be conducted in English

To ensure a seat, please RSVP to info@rubincenter.org

