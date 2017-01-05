Who’s in a Photo? Identifying Jaysh Khalid bin al-Waleed Personnel

Of all jihadi groups, the Islamic State is by far the most productive in media output, releasing dozens of photos, news bulletins and other items on a daily basis that can overwhelm the analyst and general reader. We have seen much analysis and statistics regarding the themes of Islamic State propaganda material, and by now the output is fairly predictable. A consensus has been established, for example, that as the Islamic State has lost momentum and territory, the propaganda has become more military-focused in nature. Of course, one can still find items photo series illustrating ordinary life in territories controlled by the Islamic State, but the emphasis on them has definitely been diminished.

Besides broad themes and statistics, interesting nuggets can emerge sometimes in the photo series and videos. The Italian journalist Daniele Raineri, for example, has a knack for finding Islamic State notables making appearances in various media items, and his Twitter feed is well worth checking out in this regard.

The Islamic State-linked Jaysh Khalid bin al-Waleed that is based in the Yarmouk Basin in southwest Deraa on the border with the Golan Heights and Jordan follows Islamic State themes and production style in its media output. Since the area is a rather small enclave and has a small population in comparison with the rest of Islamic State territory, one can say that it is perhaps easier to identify recurring characters in the media output. Below are some notable figures in the group I have been able to identify, which I will update accordingly if I come across new information.

Note the man with the striking ginger beard in this screenshot and two photos respectively. The first item involves confiscation and burning of illicit goods (most likely cigarettes). In the second item, he is reading out the statement of the hadd punishment for theft: namely, cutting off the hand. In the third item, he is reading out the statement of the hadd punishment for an alleged sorcerer: that is, beheading. It turns out that this man, whose ginger beard is authentic, is one Qasim al-Ghabaiti. Originally from the Yarmouk Basin village of Abidin that is controlled by Jaysh Khalid bin al-Waleed, he is a Shari’i official in Jaysh Khalid bin al-Waleed.

In the third item above, notice also the man in the brown jacket to the right of the small boy in the crowd of spectators. He is Abu Muhammad Jabab. Though the kunya suggests he is from the Deraa locality of Jabab, his real name is Maher al-Baridi- pointing to origins in the Baridi clan that constitutes an important landowning clan in the Yarmouk Basin. He once served as head of the Diwan al-Hisba– responsible for enforcing Islamic morality- during the time of Jaysh Khalid bin al-Waleed’s main predecessor, Liwa Shuhada’ al-Yarmouk.

Finally, see below a photo released recently as part of a series on executing an alleged blasphemer in the Yarmouk Basin village of Kawiya.

The person reading out the statement of the ruling on the blasphemer is one Abu Muhammad Ja’ara. Originally from Abidin or Tel Shihab (the latter outside of Jaysh Khalid bin al-Waleed territory), he has been involved in the Zakat department of administration: that is, responsible for distributing zakat payments to the poor and deserving. Apparently he was originally in Liwa Shuhada’ al-Yarmouk. Another photo below taken from his Facebook page shows the similar dress and facial appearance.

——————-

(Update 5 January 2017): A person with a similar style of beard to that of Abu Muhammad Ja’ara appears in a photo series from mid-July 2016, reading out the Shari’i ruling for theft (see below). He is the Shari’i official Abu Ali Shubat, who apparently became head of the Islamic court just before the internal arrests of multiple Jaysh Khalid bin al-Waleed figures including Abu Obeida Qahtan. Publicly available stories about Shubat are largely negative. He may have been involved in the assassination of Jaysh Khalid bin al-Waleed amir Abu Hashim al-Shami. He has also been accused of judicial corruption in the collection of bribes through one Sufyan al-Ja’ouni and others close to these two men. Another story seems more fantastical and is almost certainly untrue: that he married a widow before she had completed her ‘idda, and when this was discovered, he fled the Yarmouk Basin and divorced her on the phone!